Between October 23 and November 1, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema, the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania, and Apollo 111 will host the festival’s 17th edition in Bucharest.

In Timișoara, audiences are invited to Studio Cinema and Timiș Cinema from October 22 to October 25. The festival continues in Arad, with screenings at Arta Cinema from October 28 to October 31. In Oradea, the films will be screened at Cinema Palace from October 29 to November 1; additionally, on October 29, the Crișana Museum (Muzeul Țării Crișurilor) will host a special screening of Cristian Mungiu’s 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. The festival tour concludes in Iași, where the public is invited to Ateneu Cinema from November 6 to November 8.

Sebastian Stan in Cristian Mungiu's Fjord Photo: Voodoo Films

Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, this year’s Palme d’Or winner, will be screened on October 24, in a simultaneous showing across all participating cinemas in Bucharest and the rest of the country. That same evening in Bucharest, the film will also have a gala screening at the Romanian Athenaeum.

The festival’s program will also include Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Minotaur, the winner of the Grand Prix at Cannes and France’s submission for the Oscars. The film follows the downfall of a wealthy Russian CEO whose life is destabilized by professional pressures, the war in Ukraine, and suspicions of his wife’s infidelity.

German filmmaker Valeska Grisebach’s The Dreamed Adventure, winner of this year’s Jury Prize in Cannes, will have the local premiere at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest. The film follows Veska as she attempts to help an old friend recover a car stolen in the mountains of Bulgaria.

Also making its Romanian premiere at Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest will be Emmanuel Marre’s A Man of His Time, winner of the Best Screenplay award at Cannes. Henri Marre is a writer who arrives in Vichy in 1940 with a political manuscript, seeking a position within Pétain’s new regime. His desire for influence draws him into the game of collaboration, where personal ambition clashes with moral compromise.

Still from La Bola Negra Photo: Voodoo Films

La Bola Negra