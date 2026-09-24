The Romanian-American University, together with Google Romania and TotalSoft, Strategic Partners, is launching "High School Innovation Challenge" (HSIC), the first national AI and Business competition dedicated to innovative high school students. The initiative aims to support entrepreneurial spirit, critical thinking and the development of digital skills among young people, giving them the opportunity to turn ideas into projects with real-world applicability and impact.

The relevance of the project is also strengthened by the involvement of the local public administration in Bucharest. At its meeting on September 9, 2026, the Sector 1 Local Council approved a cooperation protocol with the Romanian-American University to support the "High School Innovation Challenge" educational program, 2026 edition. Through this protocol, high school students have free access to practical activities focused on artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and innovation. The program also places emphasis on critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, and the ethical and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

"For the Romanian-American University, High School Innovation Challenge is a concrete way to build, from high school onwards, bridges between education, technology and the world in which young people will work and create. At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way we learn and work, we believe it is essential for students not only to learn how to use technology, but also to understand it, put it at the service of ideas, and take responsibility for how they use it. The fact that this project is supported through a cooperation protocol approved by the Sector 1 Local Council and provides free access for students further strengthens its dimension as an educational initiative with public impact." said Prof. univ. dr. habil. Costel Negricea, Rector of the Romanian-American University.

For Google Romania, involvement in the project supports the need to develop skills that go beyond the occasional use of artificial intelligence tools.

"The generations entering high school today will be the first to build and work in an economy where artificial intelligence will be a natural part of almost every field. That is why we believe AI education must go beyond tools and help young people ask the right questions: what problem do we want to solve, who are we building a solution for, what value can it bring, and what responsibilities do we take on when using this technology? High School Innovation Challenge creates exactly this space for experimentation and learning, where students can turn curiosity into ideas, and ideas into solutions with real potential."