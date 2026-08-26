Energy

Bucharest-based Waldevar builds 95 MWp hybrid solar park for China’s Sany

26 August 2026

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Waldevar Holding is building two co-located energy projects for China’s Sany Group in southern Romania at Dobrești, Dolj County, with a capacity of 95 MWp of solar energy, 220 MWh of battery storage, and the high-voltage infrastructure necessary for grid connection. 

The symbolic inauguration of the project took place on Friday, August 14, when a Sany delegation from China, together with its partners, joined Waldevar representatives on the construction site in Dobrești, according to a Waldevar press release quoted by Economica.net.

The Dobrești project combines large-scale solar power generation with 220 MWh of battery storage and dedicated high-voltage infrastructure, including a 110/20 kV transformer station and a 110 kV underground line.

The project will contribute to Romania's energy security by increasing the share of electricity produced locally from renewable sources. According to project estimates, the photovoltaic plant will generate approximately 135 GWh of clean energy annually.

Waldevar is a European renewable energy group, headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, providing integrated turnkey solutions in the fields of energy production, transmission and distribution. With over 3.5 GW of projects delivered and under construction, over 2,000 specialists and a fleet of over 400 specialized equipment, the company offers end-to-end capabilities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

Bucharest-based Waldevar builds 95 MWp hybrid solar park for China’s Sany

26 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Waldevar Holding is building two co-located energy projects for China’s Sany Group in southern Romania at Dobrești, Dolj County, with a capacity of 95 MWp of solar energy, 220 MWh of battery storage, and the high-voltage infrastructure necessary for grid connection. 

The symbolic inauguration of the project took place on Friday, August 14, when a Sany delegation from China, together with its partners, joined Waldevar representatives on the construction site in Dobrești, according to a Waldevar press release quoted by Economica.net.

The Dobrești project combines large-scale solar power generation with 220 MWh of battery storage and dedicated high-voltage infrastructure, including a 110/20 kV transformer station and a 110 kV underground line.

The project will contribute to Romania's energy security by increasing the share of electricity produced locally from renewable sources. According to project estimates, the photovoltaic plant will generate approximately 135 GWh of clean energy annually.

Waldevar is a European renewable energy group, headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, providing integrated turnkey solutions in the fields of energy production, transmission and distribution. With over 3.5 GW of projects delivered and under construction, over 2,000 specialists and a fleet of over 400 specialized equipment, the company offers end-to-end capabilities.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

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