Rezolv Energy announced that it energised the first phase of its VIFOR wind farm in Buzău county, adding 192 MW of renewable capacity to Romania’s electricity grid. A second phase scheduled for completion in 2027 will increase the project’s total capacity to 461 MW.

The first phase comprises 30 Vestas V162 turbines, each with a capacity of 6.4 MW. The turbines have 166-metre towers and rotor diameters of 162 metres, while Vestas also served as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor.