Rezolv energises first 192 MW phase of VIFOR wind farm in Romania
The first phase of the VIFOR farm is Romania’s largest new wind project to be energised in more than a decade, according to its developer.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Rezolv Energy announced that it energised the first phase of its VIFOR wind farm in Buzău county, adding 192 MW of renewable capacity to Romania’s electricity grid. A second phase scheduled for completion in 2027 will increase the project’s total capacity to 461 MW.
The first phase comprises 30 Vestas V162 turbines, each with a capacity of 6.4 MW. The turbines have 166-metre towers and rotor diameters of 162 metres, while Vestas also served as the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor.