The company’s statement, as reported by Economica.net and Profit.ro, came amid a political controversy triggered by reports in The Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times that US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle pressured Romania to buy American LNG and suggested that the US had been involved in the dismissal of the Ilie Bolojan government.

Nova Power&Gas said it was invited to participate in the memorandum by representatives of Transgaz, the Romanian government and the Ministry of Energy, through State Secretary Cristian Bușoi. The company said it was approached as a last-minute solution because the memorandum had to be signed by both the gas transmission operator and a company authorised to import and export natural gas.

NPG said it met those requirements, having subsidiaries in neighbouring countries and having imported natural gas mainly from Bulgaria in recent years.

The company also said that no agreement, including a draft contract, was reached during the memorandum’s 90-day validity period. The memorandum expired on February 5, 2026, without resulting in a gas purchase agreement.

NPG rejected the perception that US LNG would have been more expensive than gas available on the Romanian market. According to the company, the first proposal received from the Greek-American consortium would have resulted in a delivered price of EUR 30-35/MWh for 2026 and 2027, including transportation costs.

By comparison, NPG said the domestic market price was EUR 65/MWh for 2026 and EUR 58/MWh for 2027.

The company also said the gas covered by the memorandum would have been intended primarily for transit rather than domestic consumption. Purchases for Romania’s domestic market would have been considered only for the period after 2036, according to NPG.

The statement came as questions continue over the circumstances surrounding the proposed LNG deal and the role of Romanian and US officials in discussions about potential purchases of American gas.