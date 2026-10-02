Water flows in Romanian section of Danube to decrease further in early October
The level is below the multiannual average for October (3,900 cubic meters per second), according to the forecast published by the National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA).
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
The flow of the Danube, one of Europe’s largest rivers and the most important one in Romania, will remain steady over the next three days, at 1,350 cubic meters per second in the Romanian section.
Afterwards, the flow will decrease slightly until October 8, to 1,250 cubic meters per second, according to Agerpres.