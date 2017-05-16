Thieves steal box full of jewelry from store in Timisoara, Western Romania

Unidentified people managed to break into a jewelry store in Timisoara, Western Romania, on Tuesday morning, and leave with a box full of jewelry, according to media reports.

The metal box contained gold and platinum jewels as well as diamond jewels, reports Opinia Timisoarei.

The individuals entered the store around 05:00, forcing the front door. The store’s security alarm went off immediately, but the thieves managed to take the box and run before the police arrived at the scene.

The store owner is now evaluating the damages, and the police are investigating the case, hoping to find the thieves as soon as possible.

In early April this year, some thieves broke into the headquarters of a courier company in Timisoara, and managed to steal a safe with RON 600,000 (some EUR 130,000).

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com