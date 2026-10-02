Bucharest City Hall announced plans to transform the Dâmbovița River, the city’s main waterway, in a press release issued on Thursday, October 1. The overhaul will include changes in traffic, the planting of trees, and the creation of wide areas for residents.

“All modern European cities make the most of these spaces along rivers. The vision that I also share is that, over time, we will have to make the Dâmbovița River more valuable. Today it looks like a canal, but there are solutions to transform it into a more welcoming place,” general mayor Ciprian Ciucu said at the “The Price and Value of Water in the City” conference, dedicated to the role of the Dâmbovița River.

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The mayor also announced the first steps of the overhaul, which include the revamping of projects included in the Integrated Urban Development Plan.

“We have already put out to tender the redevelopment of the area between Unirii Bridge and Izvor Bridge, including Calicilor Bridge,” the mayor announced.

Bucharest City Hall also announced that it is preparing, together with the District 6 City Hall, a pilot redevelopment project in the Regie area, which could be carried out next summer.