Romanian accelerator selects 8 tech startups for financing

Techcelerator, an accelerator in Romania that supports tech startups via its exclusive partner, venture capital fund GapMinder, has selected 8 startups for the second round of the program.

These will benefit from intensive business level mentoring for 10 weeks and a EUR 25.000 investment from GapMinder in return for 6% of the company.

At the end of the program, startups that proved traction and good progress have the chance to be invited to a second round of investment up to EUR 75,000, convertible into shares.

A total of 172 startups from Romania and abroad applied for the second round of the Techcelerator program. The program targets companies in the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) phase from areas such as IT and software, cyber security, artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML), digital transformation, IT solutions for health sector, FinTech (including applications in the blockchain area).

Another ten startups completed in June the first round of the Techcelerator program.

