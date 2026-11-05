Arctic Stream (BVB: AST), a company focused on providing cybersecurity and data center services, reported individual operating revenues of RON 143.46 million in the first nine months, up 120.33% from RON 65.11 million in the previous financial year.

Over the same reporting period, total operating expenses increased by 117.82%, to RON 132.76 million, from RON 60.95 million. As a result, the company reported an individual net profit of RON 9.25 million, 4.5 times higher than the RON 2.03 million recorded in the first nine months of last year. This figure is very close to the net result of RON 10.25 million included in the updated budget for the current full year.

At the end of the first half of the year, net profit stood at RON 5.51 million, while for the whole of last year, Arctic Stream reported a net profit of RON 3.42 million, from which it also paid dividends. Arctic Stream recently conducted a public buyback offer for 50,000 of its own shares, representing 1.15% of its share capital, at RON 23.00 per share.

More recently, Arctic Stream announced a EUR 4.9 million contract with an 18-month duration with a client in the government sector, involving the development of a secure operational communications platform for collaboration and coordination.

“For the final months of 2026, taking into account the overall picture of investment programs across the market, we do not anticipate a significantly positive trend (similar to Q2/Q3 2026), but rather an alignment of revenues with a slight increase compared to Q4 2025,” Arctic Stream CEO Florin Mărginean said.

As of September 30, the company had total group assets of RON 88.82 million, 25.95% higher than the RON 70.52 million recorded at the end of the first half of last year. Over the same period, total liabilities increased by 7.66%, to RON 54.13 million, from RON 50.28 million.

Arctic Stream, in which founder Dragoș Diaconu holds a 66.04% stake, was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market in the summer of 2021. At its latest share price of RON 24.50, the company has a market capitalization of RON 106.03 million (EUR 19.89 million).