FlowX.AI, a multi-agent AI platform for banking, insurance and logistics, has appointed Mike Parsons as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Mike Parsons has spent more than 25 years building, launching and scaling technology businesses across Australia, Europe and the US, including as CEO and Chairman of Qualitance, which was acquired by Alten. He has advised FlowX.AI since 2022.

The appointment comes as FlowX.AI scales with banks, insurers, and governments moving AI agents from pilots into core processes, the company explained.

“Mike has spent his career telling stories that move markets, for global brands and for his own companies. Buyers in regulated industries want to see more examples of agents holding up in production, and he’s the right person to tell those stories,” Ioan Iacob, CEO of FlowX.AI, said.

Parsons began his career by launching Australia's first internet radio station. He joined Oven Digital in 1998, managing client growth and strategy for a web development company, and later led digital agencies for global brands, including as Managing Partner at Tribal DDB Amsterdam and Managing Director at Tribal DDB London, with clients such as KLM Air France, Philips, VW, and Hasbro.

As Managing Director of McCann San Francisco, he led a creative brand agency serving Xbox, Halo, and HP. He then became Chief Immersion Officer at Factory, leading product and marketing innovation programs for clients including Levi's, Nike, P&G, and Wells Fargo.

In 2014, he founded LaunchPodium, which Qualitance later acquired. At Qualitance, he served as Chief Innovation Officer, then as CEO, and later as Chairman.

Since 2022, he has advised FlowX.AI and run Apollo Advisors, where he helps early-stage technology companies find product-market fit and build repeatable growth systems. He co-founded the Moonshots Podcast and coaches founders, including finalists in the Startup World Cup. Deloitte Fast 50, Inc. 5000, Cannes Lions, D&AD, Effies, and the TED Awards have recognized his work.

FlowX.AI has already built the agentic future of the enterprise. Now it's time to tell that story

"FlowX.AI has already built the agentic future of the enterprise. Now it's time to tell that story," Mike Parsons said. "I'm joining to build the growth system that puts it in front of the people who need it."

FlowX.AI is the multi-agent AI platform for banking, insurance and logistics, with 220+ enterprise-grade AI agents and over 50 LLMs on Hugging Face. Its solution is used by banks and insurers, including State Street, Legal & General, Banca Transilvania, and OTP Group. The same technology runs on government platforms in NATO member states.

Founded in 2020 by Ioan Iacob (CEO), Serban Chiricescu (CTO), and Radu Cautis, FlowX.AI is headquartered in New York, with engineering in Bucharest and a team of more than 150. It is backed by over USD 43 million in funding, with its Series A led by Dawn Capital and participation from Day One Capital, PortfoLion, and SeedBlink.