CashClub.ro, the cashback and smart shopping platform, is entering the 2026 Black Friday season with an analysis of its users' shopping behaviour. According to platform data, the number of transactions in November rises by more than 30% compared with the monthly average, and on Black Friday itself volume exceeds twice that of a regular day. The analysis identifies five habits shared by the users who recover the largest amounts from their seasonal shopping.

This season, CashClub is running its largest Black Friday campaign to date, with 52 participating stores. Between 30 October and 15 November, users have access to increased cashback, exclusive codes and vouchers with boosted cashback, and some of the offers will remain active until the Black Friday campaigns at the end of the month. The highest rates reach 15%, at Curtea Veche, Editura Gama and ManukaShop. The offer covers categories ranging from fashion (Sinsay, Answear, Lounge by Zalando) and pharmacy (Dr. Max, Vegis) to books (Carturesti, Litera), tech (Dyson, iHunt) and subscriptions (SkyShowtime). All offers will be gathered at cashclub.ro/blackfriday.

"November is the month when Romanians' shopping habits become more visible than ever. The users who accumulate the largest cashback amounts follow a consistent pattern: they plan their purchases, compare prices and check the available benefits before every order. More importantly, they apply these principles beyond Black Friday and turn them into smart shopping habits they keep all year round. For us, Black Friday is also an indicator of how Romanians are becoming increasingly attentive to the real value of their purchases and are learning to save through better-informed choices," said Alexandru Foaie, CEO of CashClub.

Smart habits for Black Friday: 5 habits that leave more money in your pocket

1. A list made in advance. The shoppers who gain the most on Black Friday set their product list before the campaigns begin and track prices early. As a result, in November they quickly recognise genuine discounts and focus their budget on planned purchases. 2. Comparing offers before ordering. On Black Friday, the same product appears at different prices from one store to another, and even from one day to the next. Attentive shoppers check two or three offers before ordering and choose the best overall deal, weighing price, delivery and return conditions together. 3. Stocking up on everyday essentials. Pharmacy is the largest category by volume on CashClub, followed by books and fashion. On Black Friday, users stock up on products they use daily, from vitamins and supplements to personal care items, buying them once, at the best moment of the year. 4.