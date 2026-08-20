STRABAG PFS to enter Romanian market through acquisition of Brenneka companies

STRABAG Property and Facility Services (STRABAG PFS), a subsidiary of the European construction group STRABAG, agreed to acquire 100% of Romanian companies Brenneka Install and Samivo Instal. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

The STRABAG subsidiary signed the acquisition agreement on August 11. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Both target companies are part of the Brenneka Group, which is headquartered in Bacău and has an operational office in Bucharest. The acquisition will mark STRABAG PFS’s entry into the Romanian market and expand its Building Solutions business in Eastern Europe.

Funded in 2007, Brenneka has more than 230 employees and provides installations for civil and industrial construction projects in Romania. Its services include heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, plumbing, electrical and automation systems, fire protection, municipal networks, design and engineering, as well as construction and fit-out work.

“Through the acquisition of Brenneka, we are […] entering a market with significant growth potential that is of strategic interest to us,” said Stefan Babsch, managing director of the STRABAG PFS Group.

“Brenneka benefits from a strong market position and extensive expertise in building services. We are therefore expanding our service portfolio and creating a foundation for the further development of our Building Solutions business in Romania and Southeastern Europe,” he added.

Brenneka founders Mihai Ojog and Lucian-Florentin Vultur said the company was ready for a new phase of development.

“Together with STRABAG PFS, we will combine the experience and expertise we have built over nearly 20 years with STRABAG’s resources, expertise, and international presence,” they said.

STRABAG PFS currently operates in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Luxembourg, providing technical and infrastructural facility management, building services engineering, property management, and industrial services.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)