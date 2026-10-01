Banca Transilvania announced that it is providing EUR 14 million in financing for the expansion and modernisation of Turda Salt Mine, one of Romania’s best-known tourist attractions. The wider investment is valued at approximately EUR 25 million and is expected to take around two years to complete.

The project will extend the underground visitor route by transforming Iosif Mine, currently visible only from a distance, into a new attraction equipped with panoramic lifts, walkways, and an artificial salt river.