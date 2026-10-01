MPI is seeking land for a plant that would process magnesium ore extracted from the Rășinari-Valea Dobra-Valea Muntelui area in Sibiu County.

The rejection of the request to put the land up for auction blocks, at this stage, the possibility of locating the plant on the plot considered by the company, Radio Cluj reported, as quoted by Profit.ro. The decision came after the project generated concerns in the local community, with more than 100 people attending the Local Council meeting.