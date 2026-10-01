Construction group STRABAG Romania announced that it commissioned a new EUR 3 million asphalt mixing plant in Avrig, Sibiu county. The facility will supply road infrastructure projects across central Romania and has an estimated annual production capacity of 220,000 tonnes.

The AMMANN plant can produce up to 150 tonnes of asphalt mixtures per hour for road base, binder, and wearing courses. It can use quarry stone, crushed and graded gravel aggregates, and recycled materials recovered from milled asphalt.