Defense

Around 1,300 Romanian, allied soldiers take part in NATO Eagle Spearhead exercise

19 August 2026

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Roughly 1,300 Romanian and foreign soldiers are taking part in the Eagle Spearhead exercise organized by the NATO Battle Group in Romania, according to Radio Brașov.

The exercise is taking place at the “Getica” National Joint Training Center in Cincu, Brasov County. Soldiers from France, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg, who form the Battle Group in Cincu, as well as their comrades from Portugal, Romania and Italy, are part of the exercise.

According to official information, no fewer than 300 combat vehicles and 4 battle groups are involved in the large-scale exercise.

“We deployed a tactical scenario in which an enemy was coming from the south and east and had to conquer region 5. So we used all available means, which means that the main confrontation took place between the infantry troops that operated on the ground,” said Captain Clement, one of the leading officers.

“We also had the support of engineering troops who detected and destroyed minefields and other obstacles. Since we are an armored battle group, we of course used our main battle tanks to crush the enemy forces,” he added.

The Eagle Spearhead exercise aims to strengthen joint training, assess the soldiers’ level of readiness and verify their ability to act effectively in a multinational environment.

Lieutenant Mathilde, the commander of a participating subunit, said that all participants need to speak the same language. “We need better interoperability between the different categories of forces, but also between the different armies and allied forces. As a commander, my main objective is to learn how to work with these different types of communications, to understand everyone and to use the same vocabulary, so that we can understand each other”, the lieutenant said.

In recent weeks, intelligence services from several member states have warned that Moscow could launch strikes against eastern states to test NATO’s reaction.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MAPN on Facebook)

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Defense

Around 1,300 Romanian, allied soldiers take part in NATO Eagle Spearhead exercise

19 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 1,300 Romanian and foreign soldiers are taking part in the Eagle Spearhead exercise organized by the NATO Battle Group in Romania, according to Radio Brașov.

The exercise is taking place at the “Getica” National Joint Training Center in Cincu, Brasov County. Soldiers from France, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg, who form the Battle Group in Cincu, as well as their comrades from Portugal, Romania and Italy, are part of the exercise.

According to official information, no fewer than 300 combat vehicles and 4 battle groups are involved in the large-scale exercise.

“We deployed a tactical scenario in which an enemy was coming from the south and east and had to conquer region 5. So we used all available means, which means that the main confrontation took place between the infantry troops that operated on the ground,” said Captain Clement, one of the leading officers.

“We also had the support of engineering troops who detected and destroyed minefields and other obstacles. Since we are an armored battle group, we of course used our main battle tanks to crush the enemy forces,” he added.

The Eagle Spearhead exercise aims to strengthen joint training, assess the soldiers’ level of readiness and verify their ability to act effectively in a multinational environment.

Lieutenant Mathilde, the commander of a participating subunit, said that all participants need to speak the same language. “We need better interoperability between the different categories of forces, but also between the different armies and allied forces. As a commander, my main objective is to learn how to work with these different types of communications, to understand everyone and to use the same vocabulary, so that we can understand each other”, the lieutenant said.

In recent weeks, intelligence services from several member states have warned that Moscow could launch strikes against eastern states to test NATO’s reaction.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MAPN on Facebook)

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