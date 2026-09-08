The Intelligence Service (SRI) said on Tuesday, September 8, that it prevented a sabotage operation allegedly coordinated by the Russian Federation on Romanian territory. The case involved a Russian citizen living in Romania who had been under surveillance since February 2026.

SRI said it worked with organized crime prosecutors DIICOT, the Interior Ministry’s Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, the Defense Intelligence Directorate, and foreign partner services on the investigation.

According to the intelligence service, the investigation focused on attempted acts of disruption involving photographs and video recordings of communication centers and Romanian military bases used by NATO allies. The Russian citizen also allegedly documented buildings belonging to institutions within Romania’s national defense, public order, and national security system, as well as critical infrastructure.

“The data obtained indicate a pattern of action similar to that used in European countries by networks of saboteurs coordinated by entities in the Russian Federation,” SRI said.

The agency compared the alleged activity with other operations it said were foiled in Romania in 2024 and 2025.

According to the statement, the Russian citizen had been instructed by an intermediary to record strategically important military sites, including Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft while they were in Romania.

The investigation also indicated that Russia continued to recruit people from vulnerable groups for such activities, according to SRI.

The intelligence service said the measures taken together with Romanian authorities and international partners prevented the planned sabotage, but provided no further details about its intended target or the Russian citizen involved.