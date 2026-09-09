Moldova’s Defence Ministry, cited by Deschide.md, said the Shahed entered Moldovan airspace at 16:20 from the direction of Slavianorebca in Ukraine and flew towards Bender, crossing the Transnistrian region. It then headed towards central Moldova, passing near Chisinau and disrupting the landing of several aircraft before reaching Bălănești and Cetireni in Ungheni district.

The drone left Moldovan airspace at 16:37 near Zagarancea, in Ungheni district, and continued towards Golăiești in Romania’s Iași county, according to the ministry.

Separately, a drone of a model that has yet to be established at that time crashed in a sunflower field outside Mihăilenii Vechi in Rîșcani district, Moldova’s police said. The crash caused four fires, but no injuries were reported. Specialist services were deployed to document the incident and establish the circumstances, while police urged residents not to approach the area.

TV8.md, citing the Defence Ministry, reported that this was the same drone that had crossed Moldova from Ukraine into Romania and later returned. Romania scrambled fighter jets and issued alerts in the eastern part of the country, while temporarily closing Iași airport, according to Digi24.

A further drone attack occurred overnight near the Tudora-Starokazacie border crossing between Moldova and Ukraine, Unimedia reported. Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service said on September 9 that two civilians had been killed and two others injured in the attack on the Ukrainian side. Their nationalities had not yet been established.