European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will visit Romania on Monday, November 9, for talks with the country’s leaders. The trip comes amid heightened security concerns following deadly drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

According to the agenda shared on the Romanian Presidency’s website, Nicușor Dan will welcome von der Leyen at the Cotroceni Palace at 3:30 pm.

“Monday’s reception will be part of the broader visit that the European Commission president is making to the Black Sea region,” Romanian Presidency officials said, as quoted by News.ro.

Ursula von der Leyen is also scheduled to meet prime minister Luca Niculescu in Bucharest, according to the agenda published by the European Commission.

Politico reported that the Commission chief would travel to Romania and Bulgaria before attending the COP climate summit in Turkey. The trip follows a series of drone attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, which have increased security tensions on NATO’s eastern flank.

At least seven commercial ships were reportedly hit last month, leaving two sailors dead and at least 25 people missing. Romania has blamed Russia for the attacks.

Ursula von der Leyen is also due to travel to Bulgaria on Tuesday, where she will meet prime minister Rumen Radev in Varna and visit the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy.

The EC president’s previous visit to Romania took place in September 2025. Back then she met Nicușor Dan and visited the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, the Constanța Military Port, and the Romanian frigate Regele Ferdinand.