Two men and a woman were placed in pretrial detention for 30 days in a case involving the alleged unlawful detention and blackmail of a Baia Mare official. Romania’s organized crime prosecutor’s office DIICOT did not name the official in its statement, but Baia Mare mayor Doru Ioan Dăncuș identified himself as the victim in an interview with Digi24.

DIICOT said in its statement that the two men, aged 32 and 34, are members of the same family. They and a 34-year-old woman are under investigation on suspicion of forming an organized criminal group, blackmail, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and attempted rape. One of the men and the woman are also under investigation for trafficking in high-risk drugs.