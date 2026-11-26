Foreign minister hits back at Germany’s far-right AfD party leader after further attacks on Romanians
According to him, the economic and social contribution of the Romanian community is recognised by German authorities and employers.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian foreign minister Dan Neculăescu responded to another attack launched by the leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (Alternative für Deutschland) Party against Romanians while on a trip to Berlin on Wednesday, November 25.
During talks with Romanians living in Germany, Neculăescu said that the government rejects “the instrumentalisation of the Romanian community in Germany and attempts to inflame our societies."