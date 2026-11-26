Romanian prosecutors charge AUR leader George Simion with public incitement
The case stems from a Facebook video posted after election officials rejected Călin Georgescu’s presidential candidacy in March 2025, but prosecutors have yet to decide whether to take it to trial.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Romanian prosecutors formally charged George Simion, leader of the far-right opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), with public incitement on Thursday, November 26. The Prosecutor General’s Office did not name Simion in its announcement, but he confirmed the change in his legal status after leaving the office, as reported by Agerpres.
“On November 26, 2026, the prosecutor handling the case […] formally initiated criminal proceedings against a deputy in the Romanian Parliament for the alleged offense of public incitement,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.