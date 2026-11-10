European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced in Bucharest that Romania would receive an additional EUR 10 million to improve its search and rescue operations in the Black Sea. The EU will also allocate EUR 50 million to accelerate the development of a regional maritime security hub involving Romania and Bulgaria, alongside closer cooperation with Türkiye.

The EC president made the announcements on Monday, November 9, during joint press statements with Romanian president Nicușor Dan at Cotroceni Palace. Her visit came amid heightened security concerns following drone attacks on commercial ships off the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts.

“The skies over the Black Sea have darkened, particularly in recent weeks with drone attacks targeting commercial ships off your coasts. Innocent sailors having lost their lives, others are still missing at sea. My thoughts today are with their families and loved ones. And I want to express Europe's full solidarity with Romania; we stand with you,” von der Leyen said.

According to her, the bloc’s response would focus on restoring freedom of navigation, strengthening maritime surveillance, and improving its capacity to respond to crises.

“Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be restored and preserved,” she said. “It is a vital trade route for Europe, for Ukraine’s economy and for global food security.”

The EUR 10 million allocation will support Romanian authorities’ capacity to respond rapidly to maritime incidents through search and rescue operations.

“The horrific recent incidents in the Black Sea are a key example,” von der Leyen further stated. “Today, I am pleased to announce an additional EUR 10 million in funding to Romanian authorities for search and rescue operations.”

The Commission president also announced that work on the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub would be accelerated. The initiative was first included in the EU’s Black Sea Strategy in mid-2025.

“Since then, the security environment has deteriorated much faster than any of us anticipated,” she said.

“In this context, I welcome the closer maritime cooperation between Romania, Bulgaria and Türkiye. We must all work with an urgency mindset when it comes to our defence and security. That is why I am very pleased to announce that in agreement with Romania and Bulgaria, we will now fast-track the work on the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, with a clear timeline for completion, and dedicated funding of EUR 50 million.”