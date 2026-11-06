Traffic-related air pollution to be measured in 50 Bucharest locations as part of European campaign
The campaign is taking place simultaneously in nine EU countries: Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Poland and Romania.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
The Ecopolis Centre for Sustainable Policies will measure nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) concentrations at 50 locations across Bucharest over one month, as part of the European “See What You Breathe” campaign.
Using 100 passive sampling tubes, NO₂ levels will be measured in different areas of the city to assess traffic-related air pollution.