Social Monitor: Nearly 3 million people in Romania lacked public health insurance in 2025
The number of uninsured people rose by about 510,000 in a year, and fewer than one in 20 people who lost free dependent coverage opted to pay for insurance voluntarily.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 2 min read
Nearly 2.92 million people in Romania were not covered by the public health insurance system in 2025, up from 2.41 million in 2024. The figures come from a report by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE), analyzed by the Social Monitor (Monitorul Social), a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania.
The analysis put the uninsured share of the population at 15.3% in 2025 and linked the increase to Law No. 141/2025. The law ended free dependent coverage and removed exemptions for members of religious orders and some beneficiaries of national health programs.