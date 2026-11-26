Nearly 2.92 million people in Romania were not covered by the public health insurance system in 2025, up from 2.41 million in 2024. The figures come from a report by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE), analyzed by the Social Monitor (Monitorul Social), a project of Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Romania.

The analysis put the uninsured share of the population at 15.3% in 2025 and linked the increase to Law No. 141/2025. The law ended free dependent coverage and removed exemptions for members of religious orders and some beneficiaries of national health programs.