Romanian households hold RON 200.7 billion (EUR 38.2 billion) in passive cash, according to a study from Revolut, which found this withholds RON 5.1 billion (EUR 1 billion) in annual growth capital from the broader economy while losing approximately RON 3,571 (EUR 680) per RON 53,000 (EUR 10,000) to inflation.

By keeping excess capital idle in bank accounts rather than investing, households miss out on an average of approximately RON 1,345 (EUR 256) in potential returns per RON 53,000 (EUR 10,000) each year, according to Revolut’s European Wealth Drain Index.