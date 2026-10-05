Romanian digital accounting startup Declaro aims to increase its client base to 1,000 over the next 12 months. Operational since May 2026, the company currently processes around 25,000 transactions per month.

Declaro launched with an investment of approximately EUR 1 million from its founders and private investors. Around 60-70% of the funding was allocated to developing its technology, primarily with an in-house team.

The company’s platform brings together invoicing, Romania’s e-Factura electronic invoicing system, the tax authority’s SPV platform, bank transactions, company documents, and financial information.

Invoices received through SPV and banking transactions are imported automatically, while the platform checks SPV messages every 15 minutes, the company said. Information on profit, taxes, unpaid invoices, and dividends is updated as data are processed.

The software automates administrative and repetitive work, while accountants handle verification, processing, advice, and client support. Declaro said it uses artificial intelligence selectively to extract information from certain documents, while accuracy checks and accounting processing are performed through its proprietary software.

Around half of its existing customers switched from another accounting provider, while the remainder are newly established businesses using Declaro as their first accounting service, the startup also said.

“The efficiency of this model enables us to make the service accessible to a growing number of small businesses while maintaining the same quality standard as the company scales,” said Alexandru Puiu, Declaro’s CEO and co-founder.

The startup plans to expand both its internal team and its network of accounting professionals as its client base grows.

Alexandru Puiu has more than 15 years of experience in audit, consulting, and digital financial services. He began his career at KPMG and later served as chief operating officer at Romanian digital accounting company Keez between 2018 and March 2025.