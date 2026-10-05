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Romania’s FinMin launches new TEZAUR bonds, interest up to 7.5%
Individuals who have reached the age of 18 on the date of subscription are eligible to buy the bonds.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romania’s Ministry of Finance launched a new edition of the TEZAUR bond program on Monday, October 5, set to run until November 6, with maturities of 1, 3, and 5 years and annual interest rates of 6.50%, 7%, and 7.50%.
The funds obtained will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance public debt.