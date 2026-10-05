The rating agency also believes it is becoming increasingly unlikely that sufficient political support can be secured to adopt the 2027 budget before the end of this year.

On September 30, Romania’s political deadlock deepened as Parliament failed to approve a new government for the third time since May, when the pro-European coalition government was dismissed. Despite a new round of cabinet talks scheduled to begin on October 5 and the president’s strong preference to avoid early elections, the latest impasse indicates that the likelihood of snap polls is significant, Moody’s said.