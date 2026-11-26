Healthcare infrastructure projects across Romania represent an estimated investment value of more than EUR 7 billion (RON 36.1 billion), according to an analysis conducted by IBC Focus using data from VICTA, its construction market intelligence platform. The analysis covers 1,270 projects updated over the past 12 months, with a reported total floor area of approximately 4.44 million square meters.

Nearly half of the total investment value is concentrated in 324 projects currently under construction, worth approximately EUR 3.3 billion. These include some of Romania’s largest hospital developments, such as the regional emergency hospitals in Craiova, Cluj and Iași, alongside hundreds of projects aimed at upgrading existing healthcare facilities, expanding hospital capacity and modernising operating theatres and intensive care units.