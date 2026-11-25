Romanian Parliament passes simple motion against health minister Alexandru Rogobete
USR and PNL blamed Rogobete for not managing problems in the healthcare system.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 3 min read
Romanian lawmakers adopted the simple motion filed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) against Social Democratic (PSD) health minister Alexandru Rogobete on Wednesday, November 25.
In the text of the motion, the two center-right parties blamed Rogobete for not managing problems in the healthcare system, such as the shortage of essential medicines for cancer patients and people with mental health disorders.