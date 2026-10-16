The first heavy snow hit Romania’s famous Transfăgărășan high-altitude road, forcing road workers to intervene with snow-clearing equipment and anti-skid material.

The Brașov Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) announced on Friday, October 16, that a layer of snow has formed on the road, particularly in the highest areas.

“Heavy snowfall on DN7C – Transfăgărășan! We are using snow-clearing equipment and anti-skid materials in the alpine area of the Transfăgărășan to clear the significant accumulations of snow from the road,” DRDP said.

Authorities advised drivers not to travel on the Transfăgărășan if their vehicles are not prepared for winter conditions.

“Weather conditions will remain similar over the next few days, so we ask you not to travel on this section if you are not prepared to drive in winter conditions,” DRDP stated.

Salvamont Argeș had previously announced on Thursday evening that it was snowing on the Transfăgărășan, at altitudes of over 1,600 meters, and that reduced visibility required increased caution from drivers and tourists. Mountain rescuers also issued a warning for drivers planning to cross the area, as well as tourists planning hikes at high altitudes.

“Do not rely solely on the weather conditions at the time of departure. In the mountains, the weather can change rapidly, and safety must be the priority,” mountain rescuers warned.

In emergencies, tourists can call 112 or the National Mountain Rescue Dispatch Center at 0725 826 668.