Bucharest’s first wheelchair-accessible taxi is now available through Meridian Taxi, the City Hall announced on Facebook. The vehicle was introduced as part of the city’s Inclusive Mobility in Bucharest pilot project.

“The vehicle is equipped with an access ramp and systems to secure the wheelchair and keep it in place safely,” the City Hall said.

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The taxi is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and can be booked by calling 021 9444 or visiting acces.meridiantaxi.ro.

Bucharest city manager Lucian Judele said the pilot was initiated by Save Romania Union (USR) city councilors Bogdan Sabo and Nicorel Nicorescu in partnership with Bucharest’s General Directorate for Social Assistance.

“We’re starting with this first vehicle, and we need your feedback to see how it works and what we can improve,” Judele wrote on Facebook.