The local car market in Romania was down 10.1% after the first 10 months of 2026, the largest decline in the European Union, while the Union grew by 5.4% overall, according to data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) on Tuesday, November 24.

The ACEA, which represents the 16 major car manufacturers in Europe, said that 9.46 million passenger cars were registered in the European Union between January and October 2026, up 5.4% year on year.