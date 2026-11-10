Six workers at Bucharest hospital indicted following series of suspect deaths
When patients suffered cardiorespiratory arrest, medical staff allegedly deliberately “allowed death to occur.”
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
Six employees of the Saint Pantelimon Hospital in Bucharest have been indicted in the case opened following a series of deaths that began in 2023.
According to the prosecutors, the medical staff deliberately reduced the doses of medication delivered through infusion pumps and the amount of oxygen administered to intensive care patients to hasten their deaths.