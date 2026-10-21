Seven in ten Romanians plan Black Friday purchases in 2026, study finds
Purchase intent has reached its highest level in four years, with most prospective shoppers planning to buy exclusively online.
Irina Marica · Journalist
· 1 min read
Seven in ten Romanians ages 18 to 55 plan to shop during Black Friday 2026, according to an MKOR survey. The 70% purchase-intent rate compares with 62% in 2025 and 57% in both 2023 and 2024.
The interest is similar among men and women, at 71% and 70%, respectively, although their planned purchases differ. Still, electronics and appliances rank first for both groups, cited by 55% of women and 47% of men who intend to shop.