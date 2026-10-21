Seven in ten Romanians ages 18 to 55 plan to shop during Black Friday 2026, according to an MKOR survey. The 70% purchase-intent rate compares with 62% in 2025 and 57% in both 2023 and 2024.

The interest is similar among men and women, at 71% and 70%, respectively, although their planned purchases differ. Still, electronics and appliances rank first for both groups, cited by 55% of women and 47% of men who intend to shop.