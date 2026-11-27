An accident involving three cars and a bear occurred on Friday night, November 26 to 27, on the A1 motorway, near the locality of Cristian, in Sibiu County, central Romania.

Based on the initial checks, police officers established that a bear had entered the motorway and was hit by a van, which overturned onto lane 1 and the emergency lane as a result of the impact.

Subsequently, two cars travelling behind the van collided with it. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the 8 people involved needed no medical care.

The bear died as a result of the accident. The animal's body was collected by representatives of CNAIR and is to be handed over to the manager of the hunting grounds in the area.

"Police officers from the A1 Râmnicu Vâlcea–Deva Motorway Police Bureau intervened in a road accident resulting in material damage, which occurred on the A1 motorway, at km 257+400, on the Sibiu–Sebeş direction of travel, in the area of the locality of Cristian," the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate informed, according to News.ro.