Among EU member states, the highest social protection expenditure as a percentage of GDP last year was recorded in Austria (32.4%), Finland (32.2%) and France (32.1%), while the lowest was in Ireland (11.7%), Malta (13.8%), Hungary (16.7%) and Romania (17.06%), G4media.ro reported.

By expenditure category, old-age pensions accounted for almost half of total social protection expenditure in the EU (41.5%, or EUR 2,152 billion), followed by healthcare expenditure (30%, or EUR 1,556 billion).