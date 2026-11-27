The measure would freeze the aggregate spending on social security and public payroll, respectively, for the period until the debt decreases below the benchmark, which is not estimated to happen until the end of the forecast period in 2031, the report implies without including a definitive conclusion.

Law 69/2010 includes a derogative provision (Article 13, point 5) applicable under extraordinary circumstances (arguably met at this moment) and only if this does not jeopardise debt sustainability in the medium and long term.