Romanian FinMin recalls public debt above 60% of GDP triggers spending restrictions
The Finance Ministry, controlled by Alexandru Nazare, reminded the government, dominated by the Social Democrats, that the public debt exceeding the 60% threshold triggers, under the Fiscal Budgetary Responsibility Law (69/2010), certain restrictions on spending and other measures aimed at bringing the debt below the benchmark.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The measure would freeze the aggregate spending on social security and public payroll, respectively, for the period until the debt decreases below the benchmark, which is not estimated to happen until the end of the forecast period in 2031, the report implies without including a definitive conclusion.
Law 69/2010 includes a derogative provision (Article 13, point 5) applicable under extraordinary circumstances (arguably met at this moment) and only if this does not jeopardise debt sustainability in the medium and long term.