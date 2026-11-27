“We presented the advanced stage of preparations for the 2027 budget. All ministries have submitted the data necessary for budget construction, and during this period we are working on finalising the measures that will underpin next year's budget,” Nazare wrote on Facebook, as reported by Economica.net.

Discussions also covered the financial closure of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the budgetary implications of the latest payment requests and financing options for investments already under way. Nazare said a precise assessment of the outstanding obligations was needed before the 2027 budget could be finalised.