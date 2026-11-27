Romania’s FinMin says ministries have submitted data for 2027 budget, fiscal strategy nearing completion
All Romanian ministries have submitted the information needed to prepare the 2027 state budget, while the Finance Ministry is working to finalise the fiscal measures underpinning next year’s plan, finance minister Alexandru Nazare said on November 26 after meeting representatives of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Economic and Financial Affairs (DG ECFIN).
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
“We presented the advanced stage of preparations for the 2027 budget. All ministries have submitted the data necessary for budget construction, and during this period we are working on finalising the measures that will underpin next year's budget,” Nazare wrote on Facebook, as reported by Economica.net.
Discussions also covered the financial closure of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the budgetary implications of the latest payment requests and financing options for investments already under way. Nazare said a precise assessment of the outstanding obligations was needed before the 2027 budget could be finalised.