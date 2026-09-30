The Romanian Parliament will vote on prime minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan’s proposed government on Wednesday, September 30. The cabinet needs at least 233 votes - the majority of all deputies and senators - to take office, but Mureșan has acknowledged that he currently expects support from only around 200 lawmakers.

The joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate is scheduled to begin at 13:00 with debates, followed by the confidence vote. Siegfried Mureșan will have a total of 30 minutes to address Parliament at the beginning and end of the debate.

His proposed minority government is backed by the center-right National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). Together, the three parties control approximately 169-170 seats.

The prime minister-designate said he had also held talks with the parliamentary group representing national minorities and with unaffiliated lawmakers, according to News.ro. However, both the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) have announced that they will vote against the cabinet.

The 16 proposed ministers appeared before parliamentary committees on Monday and Tuesday. Eight received favorable opinions, and eight received negative ones, although the committee votes are advisory and do not determine the outcome of Wednesday’s joint session, Euronews Romania reported.

Siegfried Mureșan prepared the governing programme in five days with the three parties supporting him. It contains 372 measures, proposes 16 ministries, and includes three deputy prime ministers, each also responsible for a ministerial portfolio.

The programme largely continues the reforms pursued by former prime minister Ilie Bolojan’s administration while placing greater emphasis on economic growth.