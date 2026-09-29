Under the draft, the government would adopt, on the proposal of the AEP and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, decisions on the election date, electoral calendar, expenses and technical arrangements within five days of Parliament being dissolved. The election date would have to be announced at least 75 days before voting, Agerpres reported.

The AEP said the proposal reflects an estimate it presented in July that existing procedural deadlines would need to be reduced by at least 15-20 days to meet the constitutional timetable.