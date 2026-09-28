Romanian prime minister-designate Siegfried Mureșan submitted his governing programme and full cabinet list to Parliament on Saturday, September 26. The programme contains 372 measures prepared by experts from the three parties supporting him, namely the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR).

“In just five days, together with colleagues, experts and specialists from the three parties supporting this government, we managed to submit a detailed and comprehensive programme containing 372 concrete measures,” Mureșan said, as quoted by Agerpres.

He described the proposed ministers as “capable, responsible, and serious.”

Among the programme’s pledges are reducing the number of MPs in line with the latest census, limiting the number of state secretaries in each ministry, and banning the simultaneous receipt of a state pension and a public-sector salary. It also proposes reforms at state-owned companies and tax authority ANAF, alongside a single public service point for identity documents, passports, driving licences, and vehicle registrations.

Siegfried Mureșan also said his government would not increase VAT and would seek to return the rate to 19% when Romania’s fiscal position allows it. The existing flat income-tax system would also be maintained.

Plus, the programme includes a new savings and investment scheme called the “Future Account,” which would allow parents to open an account in their child’s name during the first year of life. The funds would be intended to provide starting capital for education and training.

Other priorities include accelerating the absorption of EU funding and motorway construction. In the justice system, the proposed government wants to end discretionary temporary appointments and promotions, ensure stable judicial panels, and guarantee the random allocation of cases.

“For a safe Romania, alongside our NATO and European Union partners, we will continue investing in effective air, missile, and drone defence,” Mureșan said. “To afford investments in security and defence, we need a strong economy and balanced budgets.”

The proposed cabinet would have three deputy prime ministers, each heading a ministry. These are Mircea Abrudean of PNL at the Interior Ministry, Radu Miruță of USR at Defence, and Tánczos Barna of UDMR at Agriculture.

The other nominees are independent Andrea Chiș for justice, Alexandru Nazare of PNL for finance, Oana Țoiu of USR for foreign affairs, Oana Gheorghiu of PNL for health, and Cătălin Drulă of USR for transport and infrastructure.

Cseke Attila of UDMR was proposed for development and public administration, Raluca Turcan of PNL for labour and family, Dragoș Pîslaru of PNL for European investments, and Irineu Darău of USR for economy and digitalisation.

Meanwhile, Diana Buzoianu of USR was nominated for environment, Sebastian Burduja of PNL for energy, Bulcsu Koppány Ötvös of UDMR for culture, and Mihai Dimian of PNL for education and research. Dan Reșitnec was proposed as secretary-general of the government, with ministerial rank.

The Parliamentary committee hearings for the proposed ministers are scheduled to begin on Monday at 14:00 and conclude on Tuesday at 20:00. The joint session of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate for the confidence vote is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Siegfried Mureșan needs at least 233 votes to secure Parliament’s confidence. The Social Democratic Party’s national leadership is due to decide its position on Monday, although its permanent bureau has already recommended voting against the cabinet and party leader Sorin Grindeanu has repeatedly said the Social Democrats will not support it. The far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has also said it will vote against the proposed government.

President Nicușor Dan nominated Mureșan on September 17 after consultations with parliamentary parties. Romania has been governed by Ilie Bolojan’s caretaker administration since the previous cabinet was dismissed in a no-confidence vote in early May.