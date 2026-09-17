President Nicușor Dan proposed Liberal (PNL) MEP Siegfried Mureșan as Romania's next prime minister on Thursday, September 17, saying he had received the highest level of support among parliamentary parties present at the consultations held earlier in the day.

In his turn, Mureșan accepted the proposal shortly afterwards, announcing on Facebook: “I accept the proposal made by the president of Romania.”

The announcement followed almost six hours of consultations with political parties and came more than four months after the government led by PNL leader Ilie Bolojan was dismissed through a no-confidence motion supported by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR).

Romania has since been governed by a caretaker administration under interim prime minister Bolojan.

“We are more than four months past the dismissal of the government, and during this time we have had hundreds of hours of discussions with the political parties to find a way out of this crisis,” president Dan said.

“I have seen a great deal of electoral concern among the parties and less concern for the national interest,” he added. “Romania needs a government.”

The president said no governing majority had emerged despite the lengthy negotiations. He therefore chose the person who received the largest number of declared votes of support from parliamentary parties present at Thursday's consultations.

“I have chosen to nominate, to propose as prime minister, the person who had the most expressed votes during today’s consultations: Siegfried Mureșan,” Dan said. “Beyond the fact that he was proposed by three parties, he is a person with experience in the European Parliament who has negotiated important matters over time. He has the expertise for this position.”

Mureșan was backed by the PNL, Save Romania Union Party (USR), and the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR). The three parties had first put his name forward following talks held in late June.

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