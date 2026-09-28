Romania’s Social Democrats seek to take over government and pledge fiscal consolidation
Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) signalled its intention to take over the government and pledged to continue fiscal consolidation during a meeting with Standard & Poor’s experts currently in Bucharest ahead of the agency’s October 2 sovereign rating review.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The PSD said on Friday, September 25, that a party delegation had met with representatives of S&P “in the context of substantiating the rating decision regarding the Romanian economy”.
“During the discussions, PSD leaders informed the rating agency representatives that PSD is ready to assume leadership of a government to end the current political crisis and return the national economy to a stable direction. PSD expressed its firm commitment to promoting a policy of fiscal consolidation and increasing budget revenues based on economic stimulation and improving tax collection,” the party said.