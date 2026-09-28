The PSD said on Friday, September 25, that a party delegation had met with representatives of S&P “in the context of substantiating the rating decision regarding the Romanian economy”.

“During the discussions, PSD leaders informed the rating agency representatives that PSD is ready to assume leadership of a government to end the current political crisis and return the national economy to a stable direction. PSD expressed its firm commitment to promoting a policy of fiscal consolidation and increasing budget revenues based on economic stimulation and improving tax collection,” the party said.