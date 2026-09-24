Romania’s interim government launches transparency platform for state-owned companies
Romania’s Liberal-led interim government announced Thursday, September 24, that it has launched a transparency platform for state-owned companies, revealing that there are more than 100 state employees who hold at least two positions simultaneously.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 1 min read
The guvernanta.gov.ro platform, created at the initiative of deputy prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu, centralizes information on the management of state-owned companies.
For the first time, the platform includes information on 121 active companies under the subordination, coordination, or authority of a central tutelary public institution, as well as on the people holding management positions within them.