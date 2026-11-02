Road traffic on Romania’s famous mountain road Transalpina (DN67C) between Rânca and Obârșia Lotrului was temporarily suspended from 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. The restriction applies to all categories of vehicles, Romania’s road infrastructure company CNAIR announced.

Before the closure took effect, a snow-clearing vehicle from the Târgu Jiu road authority carried out a final inspection to check whether any vehicles remained on the route.

No further inspections will be conducted while the restriction is in place, and vehicles will not be permitted to enter the closed section.

“We recommend that drivers comply with the measures and not attempt to enter the closed road section,” CNAIR said.

Last Tuesday, road traffic was also temporarily suspended on part of the Transfăgărășan due to snow, fog, and low temperatures.