Harghita County, in central Romania, was included in BBC Travel’s list of travel destinations recommended for 2027, published on Wednesday, November 18.

The international selection highlighted regions from around the world that deserve travellers’ attention in the coming year for their cultural, natural and gastronomic heritage. The article highlighted the rich gastronomic traditions of the Szekler community, local ways of life, rural hospitality and the region’s natural surroundings.

“This bucolic region in central Romania is a mosaic of villages wreathed in bear-rich woodlands and cloaked in a meditative serenity. In eastern Transylvania, Harghita County is the heartland of the Székely, a Hungarian-speaking community whose culinary traditions are rooted in smoking, pickling, baking, foraging, cheese-making and preserving for long winters. Haymaking is still done with scythes,” the section dedicated to Harghita said.

The feature is particularly timely, as Harghita County holds the title of European Region of Gastronomy in 2027. BBC Travel also highlighted the Signature Dish programme associated with the title, which showcases the region’s culinary heritage through characteristic local dishes, ranging from traditional potato bread and mountain cheeses to wild mushrooms and delicacies made from forest berries.

Apahavas Mountains Photo: Visit Harghita

The 20 destinations included in the BBC Travel list are not presented in a ranking, but as recommendations of equal standing. Each features a signature experience, meant to encapsulate the destination’s highlight attraction.

Lázár Castle Photo: Visit Harghita

Harghita County is the only destination from Romania included in the selection, alongside international destinations such as Madagascar, Burgundy, Sardinia, Alberta and Japan’s Ise-Shima Peninsula.

“This recognition represents an important acknowledgement of Harghita County’s tourism assets and provides an opportunity to introduce the region’s authentic flavours, living traditions and hospitality to an international audience,” said Visit Harghita, the country’s tourism promotion platform, in a press release.