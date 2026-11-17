Ranking: Bucharest second to last among 40 European cities for air quality, urban mobility policies
Copenhagen, the Stockholm metropolitan area, and the Helsinki metropolitan area are the only major European cities currently meeting the revised EU standards for both nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 4 min read
Bucharest ranks 39th out of the 40 European cities assessed in the Free to Breathe ranking, which evaluates air quality and urban mobility policies. The ranking was compiled by Clean Cities, a European coalition of more than 150 NGOs and civic groups.
Romania’s capital received an F grade and is among the 18 cities that fail to meet any of the four European air quality standards assessed.